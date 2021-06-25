Weekly testing at Faughan continues and drinking water for 60% of Derry citizens remains safe, says Edwin Poots

Routine testing was introduced as a result of concerns that macerated waste contained within the dump could leach into the river.

The Cloghole abstraction point just downsteam of Mobuoy supplies Derry with 60 per cent of its drinking water.

Foyle MLA Martina Anderson described it as a ‘major source of drinking water for Derry’ during an exchange in the Assembly this week.

Mr Poots said: “My focus is to ensure that we provide safety when it comes to drinking water in the River Faughan. Testing is carried out weekly to ensure that the water quality remains good, and it does.