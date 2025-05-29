Welcome development as Western Trust’s Endoscopy waiting times slashed

The Western Health and Social Care Trust’s (Western Trust) Endoscopy Team have been making strides in service improvement, which has seen a significant reduction in waiting times for patients who require an endoscopy procedure.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has been a significant improvement on the overall number of patients waiting for an endoscopy procedure within the Western Trust.

In March 2023, there were 8,897 patients waiting for endoscopy procedures, this has since reduced to 2,310 by March 2025. This represents a reduction of 75% with the Western Trust now having the lowest number of patients waiting for endoscopy procedures in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of initiatives, including a successful recruitment campaign to increase the workforce has been pivotal in improvements in the service.

The Western Trust team.

Geraldine McKay, Director of Unscheduled Care, Medicine, Cancer and Clinical Services said: “I would like to commend the work of the Endoscopy teams across Altnagelvin Hospital, South West Acute Hospital and Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex for their tireless efforts and commitment to ensuring we do not have patients waiting longer than they need to and in particular the utilisation of the capacity from Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex and Lagan Valley as the two Regional Day Procedure Centres (RDPC).

“Our highly professional staff have been flexible and have embodied collaborative leadership, at all levels, to provide first class care to endoscopy patients throughout the Western Trust and the region and they should be proud to now have the lowest number of patients waiting for an endoscopy procedures. This ensures that patients receive timely diagnosis and treatment, thus improving patient outcomes.”

Geraldine added: “I would also like to thank patients who have worked with us and taken the first appointment offered to them, particularly if this has not been the closest hospital. This ensures that patients are seen in a timely manner.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Endoscopy Unit at Altnagelvin Hospital is a standalone facility and is managed by the Clinical Diagnostics Directorate. The Unit was awarded Joint Advisory Group (JAG) Accreditation in 2010 and reaccredited in 2018. It is the only JAG accredited facility within the Western Trust and also organises nationally accredited courses for the teaching and training of endoscopists.

The Western Trust now has the lowest number of patients waiting for endoscopy procedures in Northern Ireland.

The Altnagelvin Unit contains three endoscopy rooms providing 30 sessions per week including screening lists for the regional bowel cancer screening programme.

The Unit has separate male and female admission areas and an en-suite bowel preparation room, two segregated trolley bays for male and female recovery patients, and a separate seated discharge area. There is a ‘quiet room’ for consultations and giving sensitive information.

The South West Acute Hospital Endoscopy Unit contains two procedure rooms which provide nine sessions per week. A pre-assessment clinic for Bowel Cancer Screening patients is held once per week.

The Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex offers one procedure room which provides seven endoscopy sessions per week.