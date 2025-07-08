Wellness Day retreat at Ballyness Resort to be held in aid of Derry-based Foyle Women's Aid
The event will be will be hosted by local content creator, domestic abuse survivor and women’s advocate Alannah Kerrigan.
It will take place on Sunday July 27 at Ballyness Resort, and organisers have described the day as an “immersive day of rest and renewal” which will “will bring together women from across the North “est to celebrate strength, sisterhood and self-care”.
Attendees can expect a yoga and meditation session with Yasmin Leake of Yasmin Yoga Union, lunch from Jade Bradley of Restore Nutrition and Gluten Free Artisan Bakery Co.
There will also be complementary therapies with Luraso Complementary Therapies and Blossom Complementary Therapies, a healing reset with Mama Nomes through 15 minutes of movement, breath, and sound in nature’s embrace, and empowering fashion styling with fashion influencer and boutique owner Sequin Cinderella.
Those attending will also have the chance to take part in a charity raffle, thoughtful goody bags, and “meaningful moments of connection throughout the day”.
In the months leading up to the event, Alannah has been using her platform to share her story and raise funds online — with an outpouring of support from women, survivors, and allies.
Alannah said: “This day is about more than wellness - it’s about showing up for each other. It’s about connection, community, and creating space for women to rest, heal, and rise again.”
Alannah also described how the support she received from Foyle Women’s Aid through their Journey to Freedom programme was ‘truly life changing’.
"I don’t know where I’d be without them - I owe them so much.
“Since 2017, I’ve been a proud member of the Foyle Women’s Aid Voices Forum and a passionate advocate for women’s rights, and the incredible work that Foyle Women’s Aid does every day.”
“Earlier this year, I decided to use my online platform to raise both money and awareness for the cause, and I’ve been blown away by the response - from other women, from survivors, and from allies who care deeply.
“Hosting this event feels like the natural next step — a way to celebrate the unique strength that rises when women come together with a shared purpose.”
In a powerful gesture of solidarity, the event includes a Pay It Forward option - allowing supporters to purchase a gifted ticket for a current Foyle Women’s Aid service user, giving her the opportunity to attend and experience a day of peace, care and community.
For tickets see: www.derrymeetups.com
Tickets are now live via: https://www.derrymeetups.com/event-manager/wellness-day-for-foyle-womens-aid
All proceeds go directly to Foyle Women’s Aid.
