Western Trust COVID patient tally falls to 7 - no admissions to Altnagelvin in almost a week
The number of COVID-19 inpatients at midnight in Western Trust hospitals has fallen to just 7 - the lowest point since September 19.
There have been no new COVID-19 admissions to Altnagelvin in almost a week, according to fresh data released by the Department of Health this afternoon.
At midnight on Sunday 7 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.
One of 10 (10%) ICU beds at Altnagelvin was being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; eight (80%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and one (10%) was free.
Four ICU patients in total were being ventilated - one was a COVID-19 patient and three were non-COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 0.91% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 94.51% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 0.61% over capacity; 4.57% were ‘awaiting admission.’
There have been no further deaths.