Western Trust COVID patient tally falls to 7 - no admissions to Altnagelvin in almost a week

There have been no new COVID-19 admissions to Altnagelvin in almost a week, according to fresh data released by the Department of Health this afternoon.

At midnight on Sunday 7 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

Altnagelvin Hospital

One of 10 (10%) ICU beds at Altnagelvin was being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; eight (80%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and one (10%) was free.

Four ICU patients in total were being ventilated - one was a COVID-19 patient and three were non-COVID-19 patients.

In terms of general occupancy 0.91% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 94.51% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 0.61% over capacity; 4.57% were ‘awaiting admission.’