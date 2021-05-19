Western Trust COVID patient tally remains at 12 with total SARS-CoV-2 occupancy at Altnagelvin down to 1.50%

There has been one more admission of a woman with SARS-CoV-2 to Altnagelvin. A woman in her 50s was admitted to the Derry hospital on Tuesday.

At midnight on Tuesday 12 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

Altnagelvin Hospital

One of nine (11.11%) ICU beds at Altnagelvin was being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; six (66.67%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and two (22.22%) were free.

Three ICU patients in total were being ventilated - one was a COVID-19 patient and two were non-COVID-19 patients.

In terms of general occupancy 1.50% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 92.22% were ‘other occupied’ and there was 2.99% capacity left in the hospital system; 3.29% were ‘awaiting admission.’