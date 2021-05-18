Western Trust COVID patient tally up slightly to 12

A woman aged 20-39 was admitted to Altnagelvin on Monday, according to fresh data released by the Department of Health this afternoon.

The updated data released today also reveal there were a number of admissions over the weekend. Two women, one aged 40-49 and another aged over 80, were admitted on Friday.

A woman in her 70s was admitted on Sunday.

Altnagelvin Hospital

At midnight on Monday 12 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

One of 10 (10%) ICU beds at Altnagelvin was being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; seven (70%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and two (20%) were free.

Three ICU patients in total were being ventilated - one was a COVID-19 patient and two were non-COVID-19 patients.

In terms of general occupancy 1.53% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 94.17% were ‘other occupied’ and there was 3.07% capacity left in the hospital system; 1.23% were ‘awaiting admission.’