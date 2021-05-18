Western Trust COVID patient tally up slightly to 12

The number of COVID-19 inpatients at midnight in Western Trust hospitals has risen to 12.

By Kevin Mullan
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 3:22 pm

A woman aged 20-39 was admitted to Altnagelvin on Monday, according to fresh data released by the Department of Health this afternoon.

The updated data released today also reveal there were a number of admissions over the weekend. Two women, one aged 40-49 and another aged over 80, were admitted on Friday.

A woman in her 70s was admitted on Sunday.

Altnagelvin Hospital

At midnight on Monday 12 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

Derry COVID-19 positivity (6.7%) is highest in the north

One of 10 (10%) ICU beds at Altnagelvin was being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; seven (70%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and two (20%) were free.

Three ICU patients in total were being ventilated - one was a COVID-19 patient and two were non-COVID-19 patients.

No further COVID-19 deaths registered in Derry, according to PHA weekly figures

In terms of general occupancy 1.53% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 94.17% were ‘other occupied’ and there was 3.07% capacity left in the hospital system; 1.23% were ‘awaiting admission.’

There have been no further deaths.