Western Trust had lowest proportion of available inpatients beds and highest bed occupancy last year

The Western Trust had the lowest proportion of available inpatients beds and the highest bed occupancy in the North last year.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local health authority was also the second busiest in the North in 2024/25 with only Belfast seeing more inpatient admissions, figures from the Department of Health have revealed.

The Department’s inpatient figures show that across all programmes of care the Belfast Trust had the highest number of admissions during 2024/25, accounting for 34.6% (152,419) of total admissions. This was followed by 23.4% (103,159) in the Western Trust

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In terms of bed availability and occupancy the Western Trust has the lowest levels of availability and the highest levels of occupancy.

The Western Trust had the lowest proportion of available inpatients beds and the highest bed occupancy in the North last year.

Of the 4,934.9 average available beds in the North in 2024/25, 39.6% (1,954.6) were located in Belfast.

The Western Trust had the lowest proportion of available beds with 18.7% (922.7) of the total across the North.

During 2024/25, the statistics show, the Western Trust had the highest occupancy rate of all four trusts at 89%, while the lowest rate of occupancy was in the Belfast HSC Trust at 82%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughput was also highest in the Western Trust with 48.2 admissions per bed, while the Belfast Trust, in contrast, had the lowest with 37.2 admissions per bed.

The average length of inpatient stay in hospitals in the West was shorter than elsewhere.

In 2024/25, Belfast had the longest average length of stay with 8.1 days, followed by South Eastern Trust with 7.8 days.

The Western Trust had the shortest length of stay with 6.7 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Analysts at DoH suggest ‘the location of regional specialties such as cardiac surgery, thoracic surgery and forensic psychiatry in the Belfast HSC Trust may explain the longer average length of stay’.

A similar picture is presented when inpatient admissions across the acute programme of care-only is examined with Belfast and the West the busiest authorities once again.

Belfast had the highest number of acute admissions during 2024/25, accounting for 35.3% (138,419) of the total admissions, followed by the Western Trust which accounted for 23.6% (92,364).

Of the acute admissions in WHSCT 35.7% (32,980) were day case; 28.9% (26,715) were non-elective; 27.6% (25,508) were regular attender; and 7.8% (7,161) were elective.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Again the Western Trust had the lowest average length of stay under the acute care programme at 5.5 days. This is in contrast to Belfast Trust where the average length of stay was highest at 7.6 days.

The new data show the Western Trust had the lowest proportion of Independent Sector provider admissions, with 13.4% (2,625) of all Independent Sector admissions.

The annual report does not include data from the Northern Health and Social Care Trust, except for theatre cases and hospital births, because of their transition to the new encompass digital record system from November 2024.

Across the North as a whole there were 440,282 inpatient and day case admissions to hospitals within the four Health and Social Care Trusts in 2024/25.

This was a decrease of 3.5% (16,129) on the number of admissions during 2023/24 but an increase of 23.7% (84,268) on the number admitted during 2020/21.