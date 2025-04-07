Western Trust records best performance on cancer patients starting treatment within 31 days

North West Cancer Centre

The Western Trust posted the best cancer waiting time performance for patients starting treatment within 31 days of a decision to treat (98.1 per cent).

Figures released for the quarter ending December 2024 show 472 out of 481 cancer patients in the local health authority started treatment within 31 days.

The Western Trust was the only Trust to meet the target of 98 per cent percent of patients starting treatment within 31 days.

Across the North as a whole, in the quarter ending December 2024, 2,940 patients started treatment following a decision to treat, of which 87.5 per cent (2,573) started treatment within 31 days.

The target was not achieved at a regional level. The number of patients starting treatment increased by 3.4 per cent (98) since last quarter and increased by 2.5 per cent (72) from the same quarter last year.

The percentage of patients starting treatment within 31 days decreased from 87.9 per cent in the previous quarter and decreased from 88.3 per cent in the same quarter last year.

The Western Trust also reported the second highest percentage of patients starting treatment within 62 days of an urgent referral from a GP at 37.5 per cent (99 of 264). The South Eastern Trust reported the highest percentage on this measure at 47.4 per cent (165.5 of 349).

Across the North, in the quarter ending December 2024, 1,445 patients started treatment following an urgent GP referral for suspect cancer, of which 37.9 per cent (547) started treatment within 62 days.

The number of patients treated increased by 4.5 per cent (62) since last quarter and increased by 7.4 per cent (99) since the same quarter last year.

The percentage of patients starting treatment within 62 days increased from 32.9% in the previous quarter and increased from 29.9 per cent in the same quarter last year.

Data used to report on the 31- and 62-day targets were sourced from the Cancer Patient Pathway System (CaPPS), the system used to administer cancer treatment services within HSC Trusts.

The Accredited Official Statistics on cancer waiting times for the quarter ending December 2024 were published by the Department of Health.