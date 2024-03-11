Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Reaching five areas of the Western Trust with popular courses running in Derry, Strabane, Limavady, Enniskillen and Omagh, the college now offers online courses which are pre-recorded and can be accessed at any time. This is in addition to the college’s current face to face offering.

Introducing the start of the Spring 2024 Recovery College programme, Nicola McGarvey, Western Trust Recovery College Co-ordinator, said: “I would like to welcome everyone to our free mental health and wellbeing education and learning programme.

Bernadette Donaghy, Lead Peer Educator and Nicola McGarvey, Recovery College Coordinator

"I am excited to join the Recovery College team and take up the role of Co-ordinator at the start of this new term. I believe the college has an important role to play in the recovery and maintaining of our mental health and wellbeing and I am happy to be part of that.

“We look forward to starting this new term with the theme of hope. Hope rings through as one of the key concepts in recovery as without hope there can be little or no change.”

Nicola added: “The Recovery College continues to offer mental health and wellbeing education and learning programmes for everyone throughout the Western Trust area – whether you have a diagnosis of mental health issues or not; whether you care for someone with mental health difficulties or whether you want to increase your knowledge and skills around looking after your mental health and wellbeing.

"All of our courses are co-produced and co-facilitated by people with lived experience and mental health professionals, which provides an understanding of mental health from a wider angle. We continue to be grateful for the support, time, experience and knowledge that is given from our students, peer educators and staff within the community and the Western Trust area who help make the Recovery College so meaningful.”

A full timetable of courses and workshops are available throughout the Western Trust area with courses open to all.

Term commences on March 19 and registration for the courses is essential. Anyone who would like to register or find out more information should contact the Recovery College Tel: 028 82252079 or email: [email protected] .