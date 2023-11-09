Stephanie Coyle, Western Trust Dementia Navigator, Memory Team is running monthly dementia information sessions and is encouraging people with dementia and their family members to attend.

The next Dementia Information session is on Friday 17 November 2023 from 10am-12.30pm in St Columb’s Park House, Derry.

Stephanie said: “The November session will include work with Bayan Smith from the Bloom Project in St Columb’s Park House were we will be bringing the outdoors inside for some table top gardening and potting. Tea/Coffee and scones will be served on arrival with a brief welcome and talk from myself to engage the group and share information and resources.

"Information tables are set up with leaflets and any necessary referrals to social/activity/empowerment groups will be made during session.

Pictured are attendees from the last Dementia Information Session in October 2023 who enjoyed an informative talk from Dementia NI.

"Everyone welcome.”

If you would like more information, or if you wish to attend, please register your interest by contacting Dementia Navigator Stephanie Coyle on M: 07920087601

The final Dementia Information Session for this year will be held on Friday 15 December. They will be joined by Fiona Logue from Melodies and Memories singing group.