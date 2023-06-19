Western Trust staff shine in RCN Northern Ireland Nurse of the Year Awards 2023

Cathy Glass, Nursing Service Manager for trauma, orthopaedics and fractures in the Western Trust won the Directors of Nursing Award sponsored by the HSC Trusts.

Cathy was nominated for her exceptional commitment to improving and developing services for people requiring orthopaedic surgery.

She has been instrumental in securing investment to develop the service and improve nurse staffing levels.

Rita Devlin, Heather Trouton, Cathy Glass and David Robinson. By Simon Graham.

Cathy’s nominator highlighted how she cares deeply about patients, colleagues and the unit and the judges described Cathy as “an excellent role model” commending her patient-centred approach to her role and responsibilities.

Lynda Haire, Advanced Nurse Practitioner in Derry GP Federation won the Primary Care Nursing Award sponsored by GP Federations Northern Ireland.

Based in Dunamanagh Medical Practice, Lynda was awarded for her work to ensure female patients had support when experiencing symptoms regarding the menopause.

Lynda established and leads a weekly clinic dedicated to women’s health issues with systematic medication reviews for HRT patients and has ensured that women have the opportunity to direct their own care and gain a greater understanding of what they are experiencing. Access to the prescribing template and symptom checker devised by Lynda has been requested by a number of local practices.

Rita Devlin, Lynda Haire and Angela McLernon. By Simon Graham.

The judging panel praised Lynda’s creative thinking and the significant impact she has had on promoting high standards of care for women.

Karen Harper and Helen McCormick were runners-up in the Patient’s Choice Award, sponsored by the Patient and Client Council.

Karen and Helen are based in the North West Cancer Centre and were nominated by a patient who is also a colleague in the centre who was diagnosed with lung cancer earlier this year. She explains how Karen and Helen have supported her, and her family, through this life-changing diagnosis and listened to what mattered to her at each stage. At each appointment, Karen and Helen have been at her side, quietly observing for signs of when support was required.

The patient says: “I have worked in the Cancer Centre for approximately six years. On a daily basis I walked the floors, providing support and encouragement to others. To walk the floors now in my new role as a patient has been somewhat overwhelming, however the kindness, love and compassion shown to me in abundance by Karen, Helen and the wider team will help me navigate these new steps, I hope, for a little more time.”

Rita Devlin, Karen Harper, Helen McCormick and Donna Duffy. (Photo by Simon Graham)

Angela McKeever, Macmillan Service Improvement Lead in the North West Cancer Centre was runner up in the Nursing Research Award, sponsored by Ulster University.

As a clinical nurse specialist in head and neck oncology, Angela was passionate about improving care for this patient group and their families. She set out to explore perceptions about the development on an online resource to inform decision-making and provide support for patients with head and neck cancer, and their relatives.

Angela’s research revealed a need for high quality, online patient and family-centred information to promote shared decision-making, self-management, and coping from diagnosis to living with and beyond cancer.

Her findings have also been presented at a range of local, regional and international meetings and conferences. Her nominator says she is part of the growing generation of nurses who combine academic and clinical skills to deliver responsive, high-quality evidence-based care.

Rita Devlin, Tracy Miller and Donna Fitzsimons. (By Simon Graham)

Tracy Miller from Castlederg, a third year student at Ulster University, Magee, was runner-up in the Student Award sponsored by Queen’s University, Belfast. Tracy was nominated for a series of initiatives to promote inclusion and raise awareness of how nursing practice can impact upon the LGBTQ+ community.

She organised a webinar and designed a series of fact sheets explaining terminology and providing information on youth support services, training for schools and counselling services. Feedback has been exceptional. The judging panel was impressed with Tracy’s passion and commitment to enhancing equality, diversity and inclusion.

Commenting on the awards, Director of the RCN in Northern Ireland, Rita Devlin, said: “It is so important that we support, value and recognise our nursing staff to ensure that we retain them in Northern Ireland. These awards truly highlight the skills and expertise we are fortunate to have and the commitment to improving services and care for patients. Congratulations to all our finalists.”