In March 2018, there were 8,999 Whole Time Equivalent (WTE) workers at the Trust but this had risen to 9,832 in March 2023, despite a slight decrease of -1.2 per cent over 2022/23.

A further 217 doctors were in training at the Western Trust at March 2023 bringing the total to 10,049.

The local health authority had the second lowest number of staff in the North after the South Eastern Trust with 9,405.

The staff were spread across several groups with 1,710.9 in Administration and Clerical; 147 in Estate Services; 857.5 in Support Services; 2,974.9 in Registered Nursing and Midwifery; 815 in Nursing and Midwifery Support Staff; 1,436.2 in Social Services excluding Domiciliary Care; 1,463 in Professional and Technical; and 427.8 in Medical and Dental.