‘We’ve done it!’ : Derry IronMan Danny Quigley ‘in awe’ as fundraising total surpasses £100,000 milestone

Danny Quigley - who was recently voted both Charity Worker and Sportsperson of the Year at the Derry Journal People of the Year Awards - became a local icon after completing 10 IronMan challenges in 10 days back in August.

Danny had spent much of the year with his team of supporters preparing for the mammoth challenge to raise funds for the two key local organisations working on the ground with people experiencing mental health difficulties and to raise awareness of suicide prevention in memory of his father, talented triathlete Colm Quigley, who died by suicide 10 years ago.

A huge crowd cheered him over the finish line at Destined on the Foyle Road walkway.

Danny Quigley’s partner Emear and sons Jack and Malachi accompany his on his arrival at Destined after completing a gruelling 10 Ironman Triathlons in 10 days in memory of his dad and fundraising over £100,000 for charities. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2135GS – 020

In a post on Facebook after the milestone was reached this weekend, Danny said: “We’ve done it!

“This has been one of the hardest and most rewarding few months in my life.

“I feel like a broken record here but once again, I am simply in awe of the generosity, gratitude and charity of the people of Derry and Donegal.

“To everyone that donated; from the businesses that had the means to donate large sums right down to the men and women throwing in a pound here and there. All of it has added up to this.

Sporting hero Danny Quigley pictured at Destined after completing a gruelling 10 Ironman Triathlons in 10 days in memory of his dad and fundraising over £100,000 for charities. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2135GS – 027

“Anyone that handed my family and friends their change while in the bar and asked for it to be donated, up in Brøn, if you dropped a few quid into their mason jar after a meal, if you took part in the Sandwich Co’s breakfast fundraiser or if you bought one of the Iron Man cocktails down at the Taphouse! and of course all of the people that liked, shared and donated on FB, Instagram or Twitter.

“All of you have helped out and all of you played your part in raising this money, I thank you from the bottom of my heart.

“A special thank you to Joe Mc Kane and Odhran Mc Kane and the McKane family for being with me every step of the way. Georgie Harkin, Seamus Crossan, Stephen Quigley for being in high spirits.

“A special thank you of course to the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum - they’ve done so much and will continue to do so after my work in raising the money is complete.

Danny Quigley.

“And of course a special thank you to my friends/family and all of the people that were down supporting.

“Follow along for updates on how we’ll be able to put this money to good use. Keep her lit!”

Mayor Graham Warke was among the first to congratulate the Derry triathlete champion. “A massive congratulations to our DecaMan Danny Quigley who has now surpassed the £100,000 mark in his fundraising for the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum and Pieta House, Preventing Suicide and Self Harm.