A mum has died after an E coli infection.

Laura Farmer, 46, died from a stroke caused by the infection after being diagnosed with haemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS).

She was admitted to the University College Hospital on April 20, 2024 and was thought to be in the recovery phase.

A report into her death has called for action to be taken to prevent future deaths.

Laura Farmer was admitted to University College Hospital in London on April 20 after experiencing a diarrhoeal illness about 10 days earlier. She was diagnosed with haemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) caused by Shiga toxin producing E coli. When she was thought to be in the recovery phase, she died from an unexpected stroke.

When Ms Farmer became ill her family wanted to understand what happened and keep themselves as safe as possible, she was spoken to by someone from public health the day before she died, however as Ms Farmer was in intensive care she was unable to give a full detailed picture.

Laura Farmer had been treated at University College Hospital in London. | AFP via Getty Images

The UKHSA did not at any stage ask her husband for information to help determine the source of the E coli infection, despite the couple visiting a local restaurant on April 6 and recently having food and drinks at local military establishments.

The report also explains that Mr Farmer was not given advice about “how to keep himself and their child safe” from E coli. He cleaned the family bathroom in anticipation of his wife returning home from hospital, but did not use any personal protective equipment, later becoming unwell himself, leaving him “terrified that his own actions might leave his child an orphan.”

The coroner added: “After a death from E coli, there seems to have been no closing of the loop of safety information that could have assisted those most closely involved.” Requesting that “action should be taken to prevent future deaths.”

Here is everything you need to know about what E coli is and the signs and symptoms of an E. coli infection.

What is E coli?

Escherichia Coli (E coli) is a bacteria that is found in most people’s bowels. It doesn’t cause any problems when it’s there, but if the bacteria gets into cuts, scratches or urinary sites it can cause an infection.

An E coli infection can cause serious illness which requires medical treatment. According to NHS South Tees, you are more at risk of an E coli infection if you:

are an older person

are diabetic

are dehydrated

use a urinary catheter

use an intravenous device (PICC or Hickman Line)

have gallbladder or kidney stones

have an enlarged prostate or other prostate problems

How does E coli spread?

E coli is spread through eating contaminated food, such as raw or undercooked meat products, raw milk or raw vegetables, as well as cross-contamination during cooking preparation, according to the World Health Organisation.

What are the symptoms of an E coli infection?

E coli symptoms can be different depending on where the infection is. According to NHS Inform, they can include diarrhoea, stomach cramps and occasionally a fever, with about half of people having bloody diarrhoea.

Symptoms can start between one to 14 days after being infected and can last up to two weeks. A small number of people go on to develop a serious condition called haemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which can lead to kidney failure and death, although this is rare.

Symptoms of HUS include:

peeing less

tiredness

swelling

bruising

If you think you have an E coli infection it’s important to contact your doctor or call NHS 111.

You can find out more about what E. coli is and the signs and symptoms of an e coli infection on NHS Inform.