What makes a good doctor? - Medical Matters with Derry GP Dr Tom Black

By Dr Tom Black
Published 13th Jun 2025, 12:00 BST

Most people would think that they know who is a good GP and who isn’t but when people tell me who they think is good or not good I realise that they’re making their judgements on likeability rather than competence. The two best GPs I’ve ever worked with in Derry in the last 35 years were not particularly popular with patients whereas the two most popular GPs wouldn’t have been in my top 10 list as they tended to give patients what they wanted.

So what makes a good GP? Competence, communication skills, hard work, resilience, empathy and most importantly continuity of care. One issue with empathy in GPs is that it actually leads to high stress and burnout rates and these GPs often leave the profession for health reasons.

Should GPs be there for patients’ needs or what they want? We would all think both but the Bevanite principles that underpin the NHS describe a universal service, free at the point of need, funded by taxation - so need not want!

When I was a young GP in Derry in the early 1990s I worked as a GP Locum because permanent jobs as a GP partner were scarce. As a result I worked in every GP practice in the Northwest and I discovered many ways of working not just by the practices but also by individual GPs. Some practices were looking after deprived populations so they had to focus their efforts on a disease profile that had more cancer, strokes and heart attacks. The more middle class practices had patients who were looking after themselves better and you ended up talking about cholesterol and vitamin D a lot. One practice in particular seemed to have all the teachers in the town registered so you ended up answering the “but why” question continually.

Most GP practice populations here are very stable and people rarely change their GP unless they move to another area. Traditionally, children will register with their mother’s GP so most practices have extended families across many generations. This helps as health needs are often determined by nature and nurture so knowing the family tree helps the GP make a diagnosis.

Within practices individual GPs often take on different roles depending on their interest and experience but also depending on the patient’s preferences. Individual GPs can have an interest in dermatology, gynaecology, child health or mental health for instance.

The evolving situation in Northern Ireland where more patients are going to see private GPs will create new pathways and dilemmas of judgement around patient choice. If patients attend private GPs, that system is more likely to provide what they want rather than need. More investigations, scans, interventions and increased cost will ensue and patients will have to make their own judgements about their needs in a new system catering for their wants. The advantage of the NHS is that most of the doctors will try to focus on what patients need as capacity is limited and the resources are shared by all of our community.

Too much healthcare is bad for you but it’s a difficult area when you’re making subjective judgements. There’s a lot of change ahead of us within healthcare delivery in Northern Ireland and patients will find this very challenging.

