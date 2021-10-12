Where’s your happy place?

Now, more than ever, people have realised how important it is to take care of themselves and take pleasure out of the things they do.

Experts will tell us that during the pandemic levels of anxiety rose generally across the world, so finding or returning to a place or thing we can find comfort in has been vital.

Most of us have found joy in the simple things such as discovering a new film on Netflix, a walk in the park on a sunny day, or even a wee trip around the supermarket.

Anna Fisher & Patrick Cavanagh from Derry

The Oxford English dictionary describes a happy place as ‘a memory, situation, or activity that makes you feel happy’.

Escaping to a mental ‘happy place’ when stressed or under pressure can help to relieve some of the tension and take the mind on a temporary holiday away from it all.

Some people prefer to go to a physical place of solace like the beach, to see friends or family or into a good book.

The Derry Journal took to the streets to find out where the happy place is for the people of Derry.

Sarah McGarry who’s from Comber and on holiday in Derry says: “My happy place is going on holiday to Spain!”

Anna Fisher from Derry, said: “Coffee! A coffee shop.”

Patrick Cavanagh from Derry said: “Yoga!”