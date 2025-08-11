WHSCT recorded lowest percentage of live births with trend of decline generally
New annual hospital statistics published by the Department of Health show that in 2024/25, just under a quarter (4,475, 23.5%) of all births were in the Belfast, followed by the Southern Trust with 23.4% of all births (4,464).
The Western Trust had the lowest percentage of births with 17.2% (3,273).
The Royal accounted for 23.5% (4,472) of births in 2024/25; Ulster Hospital for 18.5% (3,524); Antrim Hospital for 17.4% (3,308); Craigavon for 14.6% (2,774); Altnagelvin for 11.6% (2,217); Daisy Hill for 8.9% (1,690); and the South West Acute for 5.5% (1,056).
Data from the Department demonstrate a general decline in births over time.
"The total number of births in hospital in Northern Ireland decreased by 3.9% (782) from 19,826 births in 2023/24 to 19,044 births in 2024/25.
"Between 2020/21 and 2024/25 total births decreased by 2,487, from 21,531 in 2020/21,” analysts state.