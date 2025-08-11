WHSCT recorded lowest percentage of live births with trend of decline generally

The Western Trust recorded the lowest percentage of live births in the North last year against a recent trend of decline generally.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New annual hospital statistics published by the Department of Health show that in 2024/25, just under a quarter (4,475, 23.5%) of all births were in the Belfast, followed by the Southern Trust with 23.4% of all births (4,464).

The Western Trust had the lowest percentage of births with 17.2% (3,273).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Royal accounted for 23.5% (4,472) of births in 2024/25; Ulster Hospital for 18.5% (3,524); Antrim Hospital for 17.4% (3,308); Craigavon for 14.6% (2,774); Altnagelvin for 11.6% (2,217); Daisy Hill for 8.9% (1,690); and the South West Acute for 5.5% (1,056).

The Western Trust recorded the lowest percentage of live births in the North last year against a recent trend of decline generally.

Data from the Department demonstrate a general decline in births over time.

"The total number of births in hospital in Northern Ireland decreased by 3.9% (782) from 19,826 births in 2023/24 to 19,044 births in 2024/25.

"Between 2020/21 and 2024/25 total births decreased by 2,487, from 21,531 in 2020/21,” analysts state.