WHSCT to carry out ventilation upgrade at Ward 50 in North West Cancer Centre
The Western Trust has applied for planning permission to carry out a ventilation upgrade on Ward 50 in the North West Cancer Centre.
An application has been lodged for the installation of new air handler units to the existing flat roof at the centre in Altnagelvin.
The Western Trust recently put the work out to tender and advertised for a contractor to carry out the works.
Ward 50 provides inpatient care for oncology and haematology patients. It has capacity for 27 beds.