'Without the transfusions, Aria wouldn’t be here today' : Derry family praise blood donors

A Derry family have spoken of their gratitude to blood donors whose sefless actions have helped save the life of their little daughter.

Little Aria Stevenson from Derry has received five blood transfusions and six platelet transfusions, meaning up to 11 people have helped her fight Accute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia, a blood cancer.

Aria’s mum, Gillian, recalls the “miraculous” and “massive difference” blood and platelet transfusions made to Aria, who is just three years old, especially when she underwent intensive chemotherapy last Christmas.

“Around this time last year, she was starting her really intensive chemo. She was getting platelet transfusions every 2 or 3 weeks because the chemo was just eating her platelets up.

Little Aria with mum Gillian.

“Without the blood and platelet transfusions, Aria wouldn’t be here with us today. That’s what was keeping her alive. Without those, she wouldn’t have been able to get through the intensive chemo.”

This year, the Stevensons were preparing to happily celebrate the festive season, aiming for Aria’s treatment to complete in January 2026.

Gillian expressed her gratitude to the kind strangers whose lifesaving blood and platelet donations have helped in Aria’s health journey,

“We see the importance of blood and platelet transfusions in Aria and all her wee friends [in hospital].

Little Aria has received five blood transfusions and six platelet transfusions.

"Without the kindness of people taking the time to donate, Aria and a lot of people wouldn’t be here, so we are just so grateful to them. Thank you.”

Upcoming blood donation sessions are taking place at Lisneal College, Crescent Link, Derry on Monday December 23 from 12.30pm to 4pm and 5pm to 7.30pm.

Further upcoming donation sessions will be held locally at St Patrick’s Hall in Castlederg, on December 31 from 10am to 3pm and at Drumachose Presbyterian Church Hall, Limavady, on January 2 from 12.30pm to 4pm and 5pm to 7.30pm.

To make an appointment call: 08085 534 653.

Colin donating with staff.

Northern Ireland needs 1,200 blood donors every week. That’s roughly one every eight minutes.

The Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service is encouraging people to become a blood or platelet donor this year.

With over six decades of experience as a donor, Colin Fell passionately supports the call.

At aged 82, Colin recently gave his 660th donation at the Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service at Belfast City Hospital.

He said: “Do it. Do it. I was nervous before my first donation, but there is nothing to it. Think of those people who need it. The staff are great and very friendly too.”

Colin has also learned that his donations are specifically used to treat babies. Every blood and platelet donation saves up to three lives, meaning Colin has saved as many as 1,980 babies’ lives. little ones like Aria.

When told his tremendous generosity has saved enough little lives to fill roughly seven primary schools, the humble hero simply smiles and says: “Think about those who need it, what it means to them and their families. What if it was your wee one that needed it?”

Barbara Mullin, Head of Supply Chain and Testing Services at the Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service said: “On behalf of all our staff and volunteers, we wish to say a huge thank you to the Stevenson family for sharing little Aria’s story and for their support for blood and platelet donation. We all wish Aria well in her continued health journey.

“We also wish to say a huge thank you to Colin Fell for his remarkable generosity and dedication to blood and platelet donation.

“We encourage people across Northern Ireland to give the gift of life: give blood or platelets at your local donation session this Christmas or January. Your donation will save three lives.

“Please reach out to us on social media, search ‘Give Blood NI’ or visit www.nibts.org today.”