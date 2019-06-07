Young vulnerable Derry woman in distress, P.S.N.I. say no food in house - Sainsbury's donate box of food to help

The P.S.N.I. has praised Sainsbury's in Derry for donating a box of food to young woman who they found in distress on Friday.

Police officers attended an incident involving a young vulnerable Derry woman in distress at a property in the city.

The food donated by Sainsbury's to the young Derry woman.

After getting permission from the woman the P.S.N.I. checked the property only to discover she had no fresh food.

"A massive thank you to our local Sainsbury's store who were keen to make a very generous donation to help the young lady along.



"This is what working with our community really looks like. We are here to help," said the P.S.N.I.