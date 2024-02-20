Zero new HIV diagnoses by 2030: Positive Life welcomes Derry & Strabane Council's UN Cities Pledge move

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Council backed a motion tabled by Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy at a recent Health & Community Committee.

Welcoming this, Jacquie Richardson, Chief Executive of Positive Life said that the target could be realised in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“In Northern Ireland, our annual new HIV diagnosis numbers are comparatively lower than anywhere else in the UK, which makes the target of zero new diagnosis really achievable.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Patricia Logue, Lea Dickson, Training and Community Engagement Officer, Positive Life, and Dr Melissa Perry, Consultant in Sexual Health, and HIV, at the signing of the Fast Track Cities Pledge at the Guildhall.

“HIV remains a life-changing condition and it is vitally important that sexual health education and access to testing continues in Northern Ireland, to keep the numbers affected by HIV and AIDS declining. Although there is still education and prevention work to be done, we could be the first region to achieve zero new diagnosis - how amazing would it be for Northern Ireland to lead this global initiative?

“On Sexual Health Week, Positive Life is reminding people to look after their sexual health in the same way that they would look after their physical or mental health.

“As Northern Ireland’s only dedicated HIV charity, Positive Life looks forward to working collaboratively with Derry City and Strabane District Council to develop an action plan to meet this target of zero new diagnosis. We encourage all local councils across Northern Ireland to follow their lead and formally sign the pledge to support the Fast Track Cities initiative.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Patricia Logue, said: “I am delighted to support the Fast Track Cities Initiative this Sexual Health Week. To have Derry City reach zero new diagnosis of HIV by 2030, and have Northern Ireland become a Fast Track region, would be a fantastic achievement. By reducing stigma, increasing testing, and raising awareness, this goal is achievable.”

Sinn Féin Colr. Sandra Duffy.

In making the proposal to Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Duffy said sexual health week last week was the ideal time to begin work towards securing the status.

She added: “The Fast-Track cities network provides support to cities to speed their HIV responses in order to play a crucial role in the global fight against AIDS and to deliver on the Paris Declaration to end the epidemic by 2030 as well as addressing disparities in access to basic health and social services, social justice and economic opportunities.

“It is vitally important that we use this opportunity to raise awareness of HIV and challenge continuing stigma. There have been so many medical breakthroughs in recent years, but like any breakthrough they can only work if people are aware of their options and aware that early action and early diagnosis will save lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The development of PEP for post exposure and PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis)for individuals in high risk categories can completely prevent infection from the HIV virus. Also breakthroughs in current treatment can ensure that the HIV virus becomes undetectable in patients’ blood and prevents the spread of the illness.