11 great pictures from the Templemore Turkey Trot in Derry back in December 1983
We came across these eye-catching images in the archive of a festive race at Templemore Sports Complex 40 years ago. Do you remember the Turkey Trot?
Perhaps you can help shed some light on what it was all about as we don’t have those newspaper files handy to look it up. Was it a charity event? A community run?
No bother at all to all those braving the elements and it looks like such great craic was had, maybe we should do another 40 years on….
Photos from the Derry Journal archive.
