Residents of the Oakleaves Care Centre on the Racecourse Road in Derry had a smashing time at a 1960s and 1970s themed party on Friday last.
Staff, friends and family members got dressed up in the styles of the ‘flower power’, glam rock and disco era and a great time was enjoyed by all as they relived this golden age of music.
Here is a selection of photographs from the party which took place at the Shantallow care centre last Friday.
Husband and wife Mary and Michael Harkin, and Adeline McClintock and Flo Murphy at the 1960s and 1970s themed party at the Oakleaves Care Centre. Photo: Conor McClean
Care staff Megan and resident John Carlin at the 1960s and 1970s themed party at the Oakleaves Care Centre. Photo: Conor McClean
Care staff Miceál Kelly, nurse Teresa Mullan and carer Claire Fleming at the 1960s and 1970s themed party at the Oakleaves Care Centre. Photo: Conor McClean
Care staff, Caitlin Kelly and Fainchie McGuire at the 1960s and 1970s themed party at the Oakleaves Care Centre. Photo: Conor McClean