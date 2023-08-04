News you can trust since 1772

11 photographs of mayoral reception for Derry bus drivers with over 180 years of service

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Patricia Logue has recognised five Translink bus drivers who recently retired with over 180 years of service between them.
By Jim McCafferty
Published 4th Aug 2023, 09:59 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 10:34 BST

The drivers – Trevor Tracey, Vinny Morrison, Jim Kelly and Andy McGillan and George Curry – were recognised in the Guildhall last Thursday evening.

Retired bus driver Jim Kelly pictured with his family at the Guildhall on Thursday evening.

Retired bus driver Jim Kelly pictured with his family at the Guildhall on Thursday evening. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Retiring bus driver George Curry in the Guildhall.

Retiring bus driver George Curry in the Guildhall. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Retired bus driver Trevor Tracey pictured with his family at the Guildhall on Thursday evening.

Retired bus driver Trevor Tracey pictured with his family at the Guildhall on Thursday evening. Photo: Supplied

Retiring driver Vinny Morrison receiving his award from the Mayor, Patricia Logue.

Retiring driver Vinny Morrison receiving his award from the Mayor, Patricia Logue. Photo: Supplied

