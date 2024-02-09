Relive the formal with these retro photographs from February 1994.
Photos: Derry Journal archive. Please note: These photos are from the Derry Journal archive and are copyrighted to the Derry Journal. Downloading, adapting, colouring or uploading the images online or to other social media platforms or reproducing them in print is prohibited.
1. Magee College formal in February 1994
Magee College formal in February 1994 Photo: Archive
2. Magee College formal in February 1994
Magee College formal in February 1994 Photo: Archive
3. Magee College formal in February 1994
Magee College formal in February 1994 Photo: Archive
4. Magee College formal in February 1994
Magee College formal in February 1994 Photo: Archive