11 sneak peak visuals of how new DNA maritime museum gallery might look

The addendum was completed by Alastair Coey Architects Ltd. and Todd Architects Ltd. on behalf of Derry City & Strabane District Council and submitted with an updated Listed Building Consent application for the DNA museum.

"Since the previous planning application the interpretive design for the museums gallery has been developed,” the addendum states.

Images of the visuals of some of the key spaces included in the new report provide an early glimpse of what the museum will look like when it opens in summer 2026 as currently scheduled.

