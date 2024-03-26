Proposed visual image of gallery 3 zone 4 in the new DNA maritime museumProposed visual image of gallery 3 zone 4 in the new DNA maritime museum
11 sneak peak visuals of how new DNA maritime museum gallery might look

A sneak peak of how the new DNA maritime museum in Ebrington might look is provided in a new design and access addendum that includes visuals of the proposed museum gallery.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 26th Mar 2024, 12:13 GMT
Updated 26th Mar 2024, 12:18 GMT

The addendum was completed by Alastair Coey Architects Ltd. and Todd Architects Ltd. on behalf of Derry City & Strabane District Council and submitted with an updated Listed Building Consent application for the DNA museum.

"Since the previous planning application the interpretive design for the museums gallery has been developed,” the addendum states.

Images of the visuals of some of the key spaces included in the new report provide an early glimpse of what the museum will look like when it opens in summer 2026 as currently scheduled.

1. Proposed visual image of gallery 3 zone 3 in the new DNA maritime museum

Proposed visual image of gallery 3 zone 3 in the new DNA maritime museum Photo: DC&SDC

2. Proposed visual image of gallery 4 zone 1 in the new DNA maritime museum

Proposed visual image of gallery 4 zone 1 in the new DNA maritime museum Photo: DC&SDC

3. Proposed visual image of gallery 5 zone 1 in the new DNA maritime museum

Proposed visual image of gallery 5 zone 1 in the new DNA maritime museum Photo: DC&SDC

4. Proposed visual image of gallery 2 zone 3 in the new DNA maritime museum

Proposed visual image of gallery 2 zone 3 in the new DNA maritime museum Photo: DC&SDC

