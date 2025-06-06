110 great photos from Derry & Donegal back in June 1985

By Brendan McDaid
Published 6th Jun 2025, 06:39 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2025, 06:57 BST
In June 1985, 40 years ago, six men who had stowed away on a ship’s ventilation system to escape the famine in Ethiopia arrived in Derry. They had been refused asylum elsewhere but were granted permission to stay in Derry and were welcomed with open arms by the city after being led off the vessel, the Elise Schulte, by John Hume himself.

The Creggan Society of St Vincent de Paul brought clothes for the young men and many families offered to house them. Their story made headlines around the world.

Meanwhile, 1985 would be the year Derry City F.C. made a historic return to League of Ireland senior football with pitch inspections under way and Derry in action in June, while there was a major youth fun run at Templemore Sports Complex and the Richmond Centre was showcasing the height of fashion with a catwalk show. In Inishowen meanwhile crowds gathered to watch the Duck Derby in Buncrana and there was horse racing at Redcastle.

The Derry Journal was there to capture at all.

Images copyright: Derry Journal.

