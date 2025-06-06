The Creggan Society of St Vincent de Paul brought clothes for the young men and many families offered to house them. Their story made headlines around the world.

Meanwhile, 1985 would be the year Derry City F.C. made a historic return to League of Ireland senior football with pitch inspections under way and Derry in action in June, while there was a major youth fun run at Templemore Sports Complex and the Richmond Centre was showcasing the height of fashion with a catwalk show. In Inishowen meanwhile crowds gathered to watch the Duck Derby in Buncrana and there was horse racing at Redcastle.