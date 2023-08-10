ABOD Associated Club General Committee leads the Relief of Derry Celebrations last year. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 054

The event is a commemoration of the Relief of Derry on August 1 (old calendar) when the Mountjoy sailed up the Foyle and broke the boom that had been placed across the river by Jacobite forces and raised the Siege of Derry.

The Apprentice Boys of Derry have notified the Parades Commission that 10,000 people and 141 bands are expected to take part in the main demonstrations with a further 2,000 supporters likely to view the parade.

Thousands of members of the Derry head-quartered loyal order will travel to the city from across Ireland and Britain with dozens of feeder parades taking prior to the main event.

The commemorations will begin at midnight on Saturday with the firing of cannon on the Walls.

The parade will begin at 9.30am on Saturday with the eight Parent Clubs parading around the walls before walking to St. Columb’s Cathedral.

As the parade passes the War Memorial in the Diamond, a wreath will be laid followed by a service of thanksgiving in St Columb’s Cathedral at 10.30am.

A finale to the commemorations will be the parade by the Parent Clubs and General Committee returning the colours to the Memorial Hall.

This commences at 5pm from May Street and makes its way via Clooney Terrace and Spencer Road to Craigavon Bridge.

Across the bridge the parade goes up Carlisle Road and back into the Walled City through Ferryquay Gate, onto Ferryquay Street. Finally around the Diamond and up Bishop Street before turning onto Palace Street and Society Street.

The Relief of Derry commemorations are the largest standalone demonstration by a loyal order in the world. They are one of the two main demonstrations by the Apprentice Boys.

The other main event is the annual ‘Shutting of the Gates’ celebration in December.