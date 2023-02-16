13 photographs of 'Factory Girls and Rock 'n Roll' at the Millennium Forum
Willie Deery’s new play 'Factory Girls and Rock 'n Roll' delighted audiences at the Millennium Forum at the weekend.
By Kevin Mullan
The sold-out show brought back wonderful memories of a time when Derry was a world leader in the shirt factory industry and rock ‘n roll was thriving.
‘Factory Girls and Rock ‘n Roll’ was written by Willie Deery, produced by Martin Mullan and directed by Roderick Canning.
