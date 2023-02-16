News you can trust since 1772
13 photographs of 'Factory Girls and Rock 'n Roll' at the Millennium Forum

Willie Deery’s new play 'Factory Girls and Rock 'n Roll' delighted audiences at the Millennium Forum at the weekend.

By Kevin Mullan
3 minutes ago
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 5:50pm

The sold-out show brought back wonderful memories of a time when Derry was a world leader in the shirt factory industry and rock ‘n roll was thriving.

‘Factory Girls and Rock ‘n Roll’ was written by Willie Deery, produced by Martin Mullan and directed by Roderick Canning.

1. Willie Deery, writer, with the original Factory Girls and Martin Mullan, Producer.

Photo: Supplied

2. Paddy Taylor, The Da and Lorraine Roddy, Ma

Photo: Supplied

3. A packed Millennium Forum where a huge crowd enjoyed the show

Photo: Archive

4. Paddy Taylor (Ginny), Gerry Newton (Lilly) meet up with Mary White and Clare Moore (Original Factory Girls)

Photo: Supplied

