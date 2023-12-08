News you can trust since 1772
Garbhán Downey, Managing Editor, Colmcille Press and Joe Martin, Chair, Colmcille Press, with author Tony Hassan.Garbhán Downey, Managing Editor, Colmcille Press and Joe Martin, Chair, Colmcille Press, with author Tony Hassan.
13 pictures from launch of Tony Hassan’s memoir 'From Old Streets to New Homes'

Tony Hassan’s new memoir 'From Old Streets to New Homes' was launched in Shantallow on Thursday night.
The launch of the autobiographical work by the former Sinn Féin councillor and activist has attracted a lot of interest.

Boasting a wealth of old photographs the book charts Tony’s life from growing up in Bridge Street, to his community and political activism, particularly in Derry’s northern suburbs, which have been totally transformed over the past half century.

Tony Hassan signing copies of his new memoir 'From Old Streets to New Homes'.

Tony Hassan signing copies of his new memoir 'From Old Streets to New Homes'. Photo: CMcC

Tony Hassan and Mitchel McLaughlin at the launch of Tony's new memoir 'From Old Streets to New Homes'.

Tony Hassan and Mitchel McLaughlin at the launch of Tony's new memoir 'From Old Streets to New Homes'. Photo: CMcC

A section of an exhibition that was on display during the launch of Tony Hassan's new memoir 'From Old Streets to New Homes' in Shantallow.

A section of an exhibition that was on display during the launch of Tony Hassan's new memoir 'From Old Streets to New Homes' in Shantallow. Photo: CMcC

Joe Martin speaking at the launch of Tony Hassan's new memoir.

Joe Martin speaking at the launch of Tony Hassan's new memoir. Photo: CMcC

