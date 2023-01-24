Derry photographer and writer Hugh Gallagher shares some of his brilliant photos of people and places from down the years.
1. Two workers in Frankie Ramsey's cafe and bakery in William Street, Derry.
2. Protest against the closure of United Technologies plant at Eastway, Creggan Estate in 1997.
3. Chinese restaurant explosion Strand Road 2004.
4. Mayor Joe Miller polishes the shoes of Derry City manager Felix Healy to support Children in Crossfire's 'Shoe Shine Week'. At back are Richard Moore (Children in Crossfire) and Des Farrell (Foyleside Shopping Centre). 1998.
