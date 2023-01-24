News you can trust since 1772
Queue for Black Taxi service in William Street, Derry.
Queue for Black Taxi service in William Street, Derry.

14 great pictures of Derry down the years with Hugh Gallagher

Derry photographer and writer Hugh Gallagher shares some of his brilliant photos of people and places from down the years.

By Brendan McDaid
2 hours ago

(Please note these photos are not for sale and are shared with the kind permission of Hugh Gallagher).

1. Two workers in Frankie Ramsey's cafe and bakery in William Street, Derry.

Photo: Hugh Gallagher

2. Protest against the closure of United Technologies plant at Eastway, Creggan Estate in 1997.

Photo: Hugh Gallagher

3. Chinese restaurant explosion Strand Road 2004.

Photo: Hugh Gallagher

4. Mayor Joe Miller polishes the shoes of Derry City manager Felix Healy to support Children in Crossfire's 'Shoe Shine Week'. At back are Richard Moore (Children in Crossfire) and Des Farrell (Foyleside Shopping Centre). 1998.

Photo: Hugh Gallagher

Hugh GallagherDerry