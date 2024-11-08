The end of an era. From left, Liam McLaughlin, Seamus McLaughlin, Dessie McLaughlin, Mary McLaughlin, Martin Johnston and Julie Dawson, outside the famous McLaughlin & Sons hardware store in William Street.placeholder image
The end of an era. From left, Liam McLaughlin, Seamus McLaughlin, Dessie McLaughlin, Mary McLaughlin, Martin Johnston and Julie Dawson, outside the famous McLaughlin & Sons hardware store in William Street.

14 photographs of Derry’s legendary McLaughlin’s hardware store in William Street

By Kevin Mullan
Published 8th Nov 2024, 16:59 BST
Updated 8th Nov 2024, 17:10 BST
A bona fide Derry institution will close its doors for good this month when the McLaughlin brothers ring the till for the last time at their famous William Street hardware store.

The ‘Journal’ visited to capture some photographs of the legendary store that has been a fixture on the street connecting the city centre and the Bogside before it closes after 111 years.

A portrait of James McLaughlin and his family alongside an apology issued to customers after the business moved from 75 to 47 William Street.

1. A portrait of James McLaughlin and his family alongside an apology issued to customers after the business moved from 75 to 47 William Street.

A portrait of James McLaughlin and his family alongside an apology issued to customers after the business moved from 75 to 47 William Street. Photo: Kevin Mullan

Photo Sales
From left, Liam McLaughlin, Seamus McLaughlin, Dessie McLaughlin, Martin Johnston and Julie Dawson.

2. From left, Liam McLaughlin, Seamus McLaughlin, Dessie McLaughlin, Martin Johnston and Julie Dawson.

From left, Liam McLaughlin, Seamus McLaughlin, Dessie McLaughlin, Martin Johnston and Julie Dawson. Photo: Kevin Mullan

Photo Sales
Liam McLaughlin serving a customer at the family's famous hardware store.

3. Liam McLaughlin serving a customer at the family's famous hardware store.

Liam McLaughlin serving a customer at the family's famous hardware store. Photo: Kevin Mullan

Photo Sales
A portrait of the original proprietor James McLaughlin overlooking all.

4. A portrait of the original proprietor James McLaughlin overlooking all.

A portrait of the original proprietor James McLaughlin overlooking all. Photo: Kevin Mullan

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:DerryMcLaughlin
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice