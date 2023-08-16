News you can trust since 1772
Making Derry City Crackers are brothers Ciaran (8) and Kai (5) Doherty at the Bull Park event on Tuesday evening.Making Derry City Crackers are brothers Ciaran (8) and Kai (5) Doherty at the Bull Park event on Tuesday evening.
Making Derry City Crackers are brothers Ciaran (8) and Kai (5) Doherty at the Bull Park event on Tuesday evening.

14 photographs of Féile’s Big Family Night Out in Bull Park

A fantastic evening of fun was enjoyed at The Big Family Night Out in Bull Park as part of Féile 2023 on Tuesday.
Children enjoyed bumper cars, trampolines, an acrobatic show, sword-swallowing and lots more.

Magician Jack Wise performing one of his tricks at Bull Park during Feile 23 on Tuesday night. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

The 'Terrible' Twins - Calum and Noah Moore fighting it out at Bull Park on Tuesday evening. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Three years-old Mura David showing off his driving skills at Bull Park.

