A fantastic evening of fun was enjoyed at The Big Family Night Out in Bull Park as part of Féile 2023 on Tuesday.
Children enjoyed bumper cars, trampolines, an acrobatic show, sword-swallowing and lots more.
1. Magician Jack Wise performing one of his tricks at Bull Park during Féile 23 on Tuesday night. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
2. Magician Jack Wise performing one of his tricks at Bull Park during Féile 23 on Tuesday night. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
3. The 'Terrible' Twins - Calum and Noah Moore fighting it out at Bull Park on Tuesday evening. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
4. Three years-old Mura David showing off his driving skills at Bull Park.
