The crack was 90 at The Big Family Night Out at Inveroe Gardens on Monday as part of Féile 2023.
There was fun for all the family including live music, magicians, comedy acts, circus shows, arts and crafts, face painting and balloon modelling.
A section of the crowd enjoying the entertainment at Monday night's Feile 23 event. Photo: Jim McCafferty
The lovely Catherine Divin working on Derry City Shakers with two years old Olivia Houston and six years-old Kayla O'Connell. Photo: Jim McCafferty
Arts and crafts during Creggan's Big Family Night Out on Monday evening. Photo: Jim McCafferty
Fun and games for this young lady with some rice krispies at the Big Family Night Out in Creggan. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty