14 photographs of The Big Family Night Out at Inveroe Gardens

The crack was 90 at The Big Family Night Out at Inveroe Gardens on Monday as part of Féile 2023.
By Staff Reporter
Published 15th Aug 2023, 12:04 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 12:05 BST

There was fun for all the family including live music, magicians, comedy acts, circus shows, arts and crafts, face painting and balloon modelling.

1. A section of the crowd enjoying the entertainment at Monday night's Féile 23 event.

2. The lovely Catherine Divin working on Derry City Shakers with two years old Olivia Houston and six years-old Kayla O'Connell.

3. Arts and crafts during Creggan's Big Family Night Out on Monday evening.

4. Fun and games for this young lady with some rice krispies at the Big Family Night Out in Creggan. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

