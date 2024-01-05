15 photographs of clubbers enjoying a night out in legendary Derry nightclub Earth in January 2004
The legendary Derry nightclub Earth was so popular in its heyday in the 1990s and 2000s you couldn’t move for people as punters spilled onto the Strand Road after dancing the night away.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 5th Jan 2024, 14:46 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 14:46 GMT
It was a rite of passage for a generation. It’s now gone and has made way for an apartment block.
Check out these photographers of revellers in Earth back in January 2004.
1 / 4