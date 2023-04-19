News you can trust since 1772
15 photographs of Sister Clare Crockett Retreat in the Long Tower Church with talk by Andrea Corr

Andrea Corr was one of the main speakers at the annual Sister Clare Crockett Retreat which is being held at the Long Tower Church in Derry this week.

By Jim McCafferty
Published 19th Apr 2023, 16:15 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 16:15 BST

The lead-singer of The Corrs addressed the retreat on Tuesday.

Martina Davidson, RE Coordinator at St. Cecilia’s College, Derry, was the first guest speaker on Monday.

Father John Joe Duffy, Fr. Colum Clerkin, Cora Sherlock, Sister Elena from the Home of the Mother, and Bishop Dónal McKeown, are also taking part in the retreat for Sister Clare who was 33 when she died on April 16, 2016, in an earthquake in Playa Prieta, Ecuador.

Patsy McCallion pictured at Tuesday night’s Sister Clare Retreat.

Patsy McCallion pictured at Tuesday night's Sister Clare Retreat.

Photo: Jim McCafferty

Fr. Joe Gormley opening the Annual Sister Clare Retreat at the Long Tower Church on Tuesday night. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Fr. Joe Gormley opening the Annual Sister Clare Retreat at the Long Tower Church on Tuesday night. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Photo: Jim McCafferty

A section of the attendance at the Long Tower Church on Tuesday evening.

A section of the attendance at the Long Tower Church on Tuesday evening.

Photo: Jim McCafferty

Andrea Corr addressing the attendance at Tuesday night’s Sister Clare Retreat in the Long Tower Church, Derry.

Andrea Corr addressing the attendance at Tuesday night's Sister Clare Retreat in the Long Tower Church, Derry.

Photo: Jim McCafferty

