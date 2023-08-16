News you can trust since 1772
15 photographs of Wan Big Street Party in Central Drive

A fabulous time was had by all at the Wan Big Street Party in Central Drive this week as part of the Féile 2023 festival
By Staff Reporter
Published 16th Aug 2023, 12:09 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 12:10 BST

There were fun fair rides, amusements, a petting farm, arts and crafts, cultural workshops and much more.

Here is a selection of photographs.

George McGowan and some of his staff from the Old Library Trust, assisting Colm Barton at the Wan Big Party in Creggan on Tuesday.

George McGowan and some of his staff from the Old Library Trust, assisting Colm Barton at the Wan Big Party in Creggan on Tuesday. Photo: Jim McCafferty

The Mayor, Patricia Logue pictured with husband James and two years-old grandson Senan at the Wan Big Party in Creggan on Tuesday afternoon.

The Mayor, Patricia Logue pictured with husband James and two years-old grandson Senan at the Wan Big Party in Creggan on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Seven years old Olivia Mattreus doesn't let the darkening skies bother her as she bounces for job at the Féile 23s Wan Big Party in Creggan on Tuesday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Seven years old Olivia Mattreus doesn't let the darkening skies bother her as she bounces for job at the Féile 23s Wan Big Party in Creggan on Tuesday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty

What a smile! from this young lady up at the Wan Big Party in Creggan on Tuesday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

What a smile! from this young lady up at the Wan Big Party in Creggan on Tuesday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty

