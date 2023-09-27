150 people line out for Foyle Down Syndrome Trust’s second annual ‘Peace Games’

Foyle Down Syndrome Trust’s second annual ‘Peace Games’ was a great success with over 150 adults from the local learning disability community participating.

Destined FC were crowned champions for the second successive year.

Teams from Destined, New Horizons Partnership, Moving on Up Limavady, The Playtrail, Aspace 2, Donegal Down Syndrome, The Tuned-In Project and Foyle Down Syndrome Trust came together in the spirit of play to build new social connections, play football and have fun.

Each organisation wore their own branded kits with players training over recent months to get match fit.

As Connor McGilloway, Health and Wellbeing Officer at Foyle Down Syndrome Trust explained: “This event is about celebrating adults with a learning disability by providing an opportunity to come together to play sport and meet new people.”

FDST member Conor Collins said he couldn’t wait until next year’s Peace Games adding: “I loved getting to play today, it was great fun to meet new people and have a laugh together. I can’t wait for the next Peace Games.”

The event took place at the ‘Peace Pitch’ at The Waterside Shared Village, one of 60 Peace Pitches across 5 continents, and builds on the legacy started by The Football Makes our Shared History initiative.

In 2022 Foyle Down Syndrome Trust created the first ever peace pitch in Derry-Londonderry and is twinned with Flanders Peace Field, site of the 1914 First World War Christmas Truces.

The Peace Games is an annual football event funded by Foyle Down Syndrome Trust

1 . The Hub Hurricanes (Playtrail) team. The Hub Hurricanes (Playtrail) team. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photo Sales

2 . PEACE GAMES CHAMPIONS 2023. . . .Christopher Cooper, manager, Foyle Down Syndrome Trust, pictured handing over the 2023 Peace Games trophy to winners, Destined FC at the Waterside Shared Village pitches on Friday afternoon. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) PEACE GAMES CHAMPIONS 2023. . . .Christopher Cooper, manager, Foyle Down Syndrome Trust, pictured handing over the 2023 Peace Games trophy to winners, Destined FC at the Waterside Shared Village pitches on Friday afternoon. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photo Sales

3 . The MOU United team 1 (Moving On Up) pictured on Friday. The MOU United team 1 (Moving On Up) pictured on Friday. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photo Sales