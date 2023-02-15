News you can trust since 1772
A group pictured at the St. Mary's College formal.
16 photographs of Derry from February 1998

A quarter of a century has now passed.

By Kevin Mullan
15 minutes ago
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 10:12am

A selection of photographs taken by ‘Journal’ photographers in February 1998.

1. Desmond's supermodels showing off new Denim jeans at the Newbuildings factory.

Photo: Archive

2. Charlie Collins, Highland Radio, presenting the Malin Ladies Senior Player of the Year Award to Dareena McKeeney. Included, at front, are Anne Marie McColgan (U-14 Player) and Michael McCarron (Merit Award). Back, from left, are Laura McColgan (Most Improved Player), Denise McCarron, treasurer, Grace McCarron, chairperson, Maria McLaughlin, secretary, and Linda Ward (U-16 Player).

Photo: Archive

3. Roisin Doherty, manager of Carlisle Stores, with some of the goods on offer on St. Valentine's Day.

Photo: Archive

4. Among the attendees at the St. Mary's College formal.

Photo: Archive

Derry