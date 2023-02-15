16 photographs of Derry from February 1998

A quarter of a century has now passed.
A selection of photographs taken by ‘Journal’ photographers in February 1998.
1. Desmond's supermodels showing off new Denim jeans at the Newbuildings factory.
Desmond's supermodels showing off new Denim jeans at the Newbuildings factory.
Photo: Archive
2. Charlie Collins, Highland Radio, presenting the Malin Ladies Senior Player of the Year Award to Dareena McKeeney. Included, at front, are Anne Marie McColgan (U-14 Player) and Michael McCarron (Merit Award). Back, from left, are Laura McColgan (Most Improved Player), Denise McCarron, treasurer, Grace McCarron, chairperson, Maria McLaughlin, secretary, and Linda Ward (U-16 Player).
Charlie Collins, Highland Radio, presenting the Malin Ladies Senior Player of the Year Award to Dareena McKeeney. Included, at front, are Anne Marie McColgan (U-14 Player) and Michael McCarron (Merit Award). Back, from left, are Laura McColgan (Most Improved Player), Denise McCarron, treasurer, Grace McCarron, chairperson, Maria McLaughlin, secretary, and Linda Ward (U-16 Player).
Photo: Archive
3. Roisin Doherty, manager of Carlisle Stores, with some of the goods on offer on St. Valentine's Day.
Roisin Doherty, manager of Carlisle Stores, with some of the goods on offer on St. Valentine's Day.
Photo: Archive
4. Among the attendees at the St. Mary's College formal.
Among the attendees at the St. Mary's College formal.
Photo: Archive