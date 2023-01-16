The Taoiseach Bertie Ahern visited Derry to pay his respects during the Bloody Sunday commemorations and to hold talks with local political representatives.
And students at Thornhill College and their guests got all dressed up for the school’s formal.
Here is a selection of pictures from January 1998.
1. Taoiseach Bertie Ahern meets pupils from St. John's Primary School.
Photo: archive
2. Seated, from left, Lisa Feeney, Carrie McCauley, Karen Kerr, Meghan McLaughlin, Ciara Curran and Melissa McCafferty. Standing, from left, Jonathan Heaney, Chris Abel, Declan Sharkey, Gerard McDaid, Ben Gallagher and Ravi Sumra. Pictured at the Thornhill College Formal.
Photo: archive
3. Bertie Ahern with the Mayor of Derry, Councillor Martin Bradley and Foyle MP John Hume.
Photo: archive
4. Senator Paddy McGowan with Pat 'The Cope' Gallagher in Rossville Street.
Photo: archive