16 photographs of the North West Islamic Association’s ‘Tea and Tour’ open day

A fantastic afternoon was enjoyed by all when members of the North West Islamic Association invited guests for ‘Tea and a Tour’ at the North West Islamic Centre in Pennyburn on Sunday.
Visitors enjoyed a range of activities, food and tea, and had an an opportunity to learn more about the Muslim faith from their fellow citizens.
Here is a selection of photographs from the event.
1. Howeda and Manal pictured at the North West Islamic Association’s Tea and Tour day in Pennyburn on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2311GS – 11
2. The North West Islamic Association’s centre in Pennyburn was open for a Tea and Tour on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2311GS – 01
3. Mohamed Abou Samra with local businessman Mohamed Ali at the North West Islamic Association’s Tea and Tour day in Pennyburn on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2311GS – 07
4. Jimaale and Aodulahi pictured at the North West Islamic Association’s Tea and Tour day in Pennyburn on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2311GS – 08
