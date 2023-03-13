News you can trust since 1772
16 photographs of the North West Islamic Association’s ‘Tea and Tour’ open day

A fantastic afternoon was enjoyed by all when members of the North West Islamic Association invited guests for ‘Tea and a Tour’ at the North West Islamic Centre in Pennyburn on Sunday.

By George Sweeney
1 hour ago
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 12:43pm

Visitors enjoyed a range of activities, food and tea, and had an an opportunity to learn more about the Muslim faith from their fellow citizens.

Here is a selection of photographs from the event.

1. Howeda and Manal pictured at the North West Islamic Association’s Tea and Tour day in Pennyburn on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2311GS – 11

2. The North West Islamic Association’s centre in Pennyburn was open for a Tea and Tour on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2311GS – 01

3. Mohamed Abou Samra with local businessman Mohamed Ali at the North West Islamic Association’s Tea and Tour day in Pennyburn on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2311GS – 07

4. Jimaale and Aodulahi pictured at the North West Islamic Association’s Tea and Tour day in Pennyburn on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2311GS – 08

