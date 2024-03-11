The room was filled with laughter, tears and fond memories as Roisin’s family, friends, neighbours and the wider community gathered to celebrate her contribution to the women of the city.

Féile stated: “Roisin was an extraordinary individual who touched the lives of so many in the community. Her unwavering commitment to fostering a sense of social justice, togetherness, compassion, and unity has left an indelible mark on the fabric of our community.

"She embodied the spirit of selflessness and empathy. She possessed a genuine desire to make a positive difference in the lives of those around her, consistently going above and beyond to lend a helping hand.

" Her dedication to the local community was unparalleled, and she was always at the forefront of initiatives aimed at uplifting others.

In memory of Roisin’s legacy, her daughter Áine presented local women with recognition awards at the event for their contribution to the community.

Entertainment was provided by Flair and compére for the event was Muire McCallion. A special thanks from Féile to the Barton family. A Streets Alive project funded by Urban Village

Mary Nelis speaks fondly of her dear friend Roisin Barton at Friday's event.

Ann Gallagher receiving a bouquet of flowers on behalf of her late sister Maureen, who's contribution as a loyal and good neighbour to many within her community.

Pictured at Friday's Feile 'Remembering Roisin Barton' event are from left, Kate Carlin, Nora Canning, Aniva Villa, Goretti Horgan and Orla Drummond. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Councillor Sandra Duffy pictured with Daire Lamberton, Lisa Lamberton and Nicole Rabbett with 12 weeks old Odhran at Friday's event.