Photos: Derry Journal Archive.
1. Instinct Festival (7).jpg
Boyband Wot Nxt performing at the Nerve Centre in Derry in 2004. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
2. Instinct Festival (2).jpg
Boyband Wot Nxt performing at the Nerve Centre in Derry in 2004. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
3. Instinct Festival (1).jpg
Boyband Wot Nxt performing at the Nerve Centre in Derry in 2004. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
4. Instinct Festival (3).jpg
Boyband Wot Nxt performing at the Nerve Centre in Derry in 2004. Photo: Derry Journal Archive