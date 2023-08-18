17 photographs from Mayor Patricia Logue's visit to the House in the Wells BBQ

A great time – and feed – were enjoyed by all at the annual House in the Wells BBQ on Friday.
1. Sean Bradley in conversation with the Mayor Patricia Logue during Friday's visit to the House in the Wells.
Sean Bradley in conversation with the Mayor Patricia Logue during Friday's visit to the House in the Wells. Photo: Jim McCafferty
2. Enjoying some burgers and meeting friends at the Féile 23 House in the Wells Annual barbecue on Friday.
Enjoying some burgers and meeting friends at the Féile 23 House in the Wells Annual barbecue on Friday. Photo: Jim McCafferty
3. Pictured at Friday's House in the Wells Barbecue are from left, Sandra Duffy and Liam McLaughlin, First Housing Aid Support Services, Andy Bonner, manager, House in the Wells and the Mayor, Patricia Logue.
Pictured at Friday's House in the Wells Barbecue are from left, Sandra Duffy and Liam McLaughlin, First Housing Aid Support Services, Andy Bonner, manager, House in the Wells and the Mayor, Patricia Logue. Photo: Jim McCafferty
4. The Mayor Patricia Logue pictured with some of the RRT team during Friday's Féile 23 Annual Barbecue at the House in the Wells.
The Mayor Patricia Logue pictured with some of the RRT team during Friday's Feile 23 Annual Barbecue at the House in the Wells. Photo: Jim McCafferty