18 projects funded as part of Colmcille 1500 project to mark anniversary of birth of Derry patron in 521

Deirdre Harte, Colmcille 1500 Project Manager said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity to get local people involved in the celebrations and help us bring Colmcille to a range of audiences, young and old, in a variety of ways such as through concerts, short films, virtual trails, a walking festival, poetry workshops, art installations, new music compositions and a young ambassadors programme.”

Among the projects were Art Arcadia for their In-lumino installation that will be located within the grounds of the St. Augustine’s Graveyard and Garden on the Columba Heritage Trail and Ardnashee College for their ‘Trasna na dTonnta’ music, dance and storytelling outdoor performance telling the story of Colmcille’s journey to Tory. The Gasyard Wall Féile secured funding for its ‘Colmcille Returns’ drama film while the Allegri Choir will perform a ‘Connecting with Colmcille in Song’ concert. The City of Derry International Choir Festival will create a piece inspired by the writings of Colmcille.