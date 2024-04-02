Girls are Aloud......... Thornhill College students Tracey Harkin, Clare McKenna, Ciara O'Kane, Ann Coughlan, Natalie Tierney, Stephanie McGuinness and Bronagh Hutton pose for the camera. (0203JB49):Attendees enjoying the Thornhill College formal in April 2004.Girls are Aloud......... Thornhill College students Tracey Harkin, Clare McKenna, Ciara O'Kane, Ann Coughlan, Natalie Tierney, Stephanie McGuinness and Bronagh Hutton pose for the camera. (0203JB49):Attendees enjoying the Thornhill College formal in April 2004.
Girls are Aloud......... Thornhill College students Tracey Harkin, Clare McKenna, Ciara O'Kane, Ann Coughlan, Natalie Tierney, Stephanie McGuinness and Bronagh Hutton pose for the camera. (0203JB49):Attendees enjoying the Thornhill College formal in April 2004.

19 photographs of the Thornhill College formal in Derry in April 2004

Did you get all dolled-up for the Thornhill College formal in April 2004?
By Kevin Mullan
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 10:30 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2024, 11:12 BST

The ‘Journal’ was at the White Horse Hotel to capture the occasion for posterity.

Photos: Derry Journal archive. Please note: These photos are from the Derry Journal archive and are copyrighted to the Derry Journal. Downloading, adapting, colouring or uploading the images online or to other social media platforms or reproducing them in print is prohibited.

Ann Harkin, Rosemary Lafferty, Ciara Hamilton McDaid and Jenna McGrath with Mark Gillen, Stephen Corr, Ricard Crowley and Barry Doherty. (0203JB41):Attendees enjoying the Thornhill College formal in April 2004.

School mates and partners who attended Thornhill College formal in the White Horse Hotel. (0203JB47)

Louise Travers, Christina O'Neill and Karina Smith with partners Vinne Morrison, Michael Harkin and Damian Roberts. (0203JB48)

Gloria Sheerin, Amy Stewart, Erin Doherty, Julie Brouse and Katherine Moore with friends Paul Morrison, Kevin Ward, Lisa Walker, Paul Lynch and David Navarro. (0203JB43):Attendees enjoying the Thornhill College formal in April 2004.

