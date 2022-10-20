News you can trust since 1772
Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson signs autographs during a visit to Foyleside Shopping Centre.
Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson signs autographs during a visit to Foyleside Shopping Centre.

20 pictures October 1997: Alex Ferguson and Mary McAleese were in town and big events for St. Mary's and Na Magha

Alex Ferguson and Mary McAleese were in town, St. Mary’s College celebrated its pupils’ achievements in its annual prize-giving and hurlers from throughout Ulster descended on Celtic Park for a successful 7s competition.

By Kevin Mullan
5 minutes ago
Updated 20th Oct 2022, 12:43pm

The Derry Journal was there to capture these events for posterity.

Here is a selection of photographs from October 1997.

Awestruck young fans meet Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson during a visit to Foyleside Shopping Centre.

Awestruck young fans meet Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson during a visit to Foyleside Shopping Centre.

Photo: Archive

Recipients of Parents/Teacher Open College Certificates at the St. Mary's College Prizegiving.

Recipients of Parents/Teacher Open College Certificates at the St. Mary's College Prizegiving.

Photo: Archive

Denis Carlin, of Piemonte Pizzeria, who won the title of the fastest pizza maker in the UK.

Denis Carlin, of Piemonte Pizzeria, who won the title of the fastest pizza maker in the UK.

Photo: Archive

Dr. Vera Furness, guest speaker, presenting the AIB Trophy for best GCSE results to Gillian Doherty. Included, Miss Geraldine Keegan, principal, and Fr. Brian Brady, BoGs.

Dr. Vera Furness, guest speaker, presenting the AIB Trophy for best GCSE results to Gillian Doherty. Included, Miss Geraldine Keegan, principal, and Fr. Brian Brady, BoGs.

Photo: archive

