20 pictures October 1997: Alex Ferguson and Mary McAleese were in town and big events for St. Mary’s and Na Magha

The Derry Journal was there to capture these events for posterity.
Here is a selection of photographs from October 1997.
1. Awestruck young fans meet Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson during a visit to Foyleside Shopping Centre.
2. Recipients of Parents/Teacher Open College Certificates at the St. Mary's College Prizegiving.
3. Denis Carlin, of Piemonte Pizzeria, who won the title of the fastest pizza maker in the UK.
4. Dr. Vera Furness, guest speaker, presenting the AIB Trophy for best GCSE results to Gillian Doherty. Included, Miss Geraldine Keegan, principal, and Fr. Brian Brady, BoGs.
