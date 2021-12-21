20th anniversary of Barney McFadden to take place on Christmas Eve

The memorial event will take place at the Bogside and Brandywell Republican Monument at 12.30pm to remember the former Councillor and IRA Volunteer.

The late Mr. McFadden served as a councillor for twelve years on the old Derry City Council.

He campaigned for many years on behalf of republican prisoners in Long Kesh, Armagh and England.

He was also active in the GAA serving on both the Derry City and County GAA Boards.