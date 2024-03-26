21 photographs of demolition underway at Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium as work progresses on new North Terrace

Demolition work got underway at the north eastern corner of the South End Stand this week as Derry City FC forges ahead with its plans for a new North Terrace along the Brandywell Road end.

Back in February 387 seats were removed from the two blocks but this week the actual structures have been demolished.

The new North Terrace, once complete, will add additional capacity of 2,940 (2,910 standing spaces and 30 wheelchairs spaces), resulting in a net gain of 2,550 spectators almost doubling the capacity of the Brandywell from 3,689 to 6,239.

Ultimately the aim is to develop a 7,408 capacity stadium. This will depend on the completion of Phase 2 of the wider Brandywell redevelopment which will result in the construction of two additional wings at either side of the Mark Farren Stand.

