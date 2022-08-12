The bus operator has issued a notice stating that 'due to a parade happening in Derry City on Saturday, August 13, 2022, local bus services will be subject to disruption'.
Foyle Metro, Ulsterbus and Goldline Express services will be affected.
Translink urged users of the following bus routes to take notice:
Most Popular
-
1
12,000 expected for 'Derry Day' - the largest loyalist demonstration in the world
-
2
22 bus routes face disruption due to Apprentice Boys' Relief of Derry demo
-
3
Motorists advised of restrictions for ABOD Relief of Derry parade
-
4
Couple visit Derry to find long lost relations
-
5
Giants arriving ahead of Sperrin Sculpture Trail launch
Foyle Metro, Between 11am until 6pm
2a, 2b, 3b, 4a, 4c & 5a will use Foyle Bridge which means John Street, Duke Street, Glendermott Rd and Limavady Rd stops will not be served. This is same for both directions.
2d service to Northwest Transport Hub will not operate between these times.
6a & 6b will not operate from 11am until 6pm as this route is not accessible during the parade.
Ulsterbus, Between 11am and 6pm
98 & 102a to Strabane/Donemana will not serve Victoria Rd, Prehen Pk, New Buildings, Magheramason, Bready and Ballymagorry (98 &102a to travelling to Foyle Street will serve these stops).
143, 144, 145c, 147a, 148 & 152 will use Foyle Bridge which means John street, Duke Street, Glendermott Rd and Limavady Rd stops will not be served. This is same for both directions.
Goldline Express, Between 11am and 6pm
212, 234, X4 will use Foyle Bridge this means the 234 will not serve May Street and Duke Street. 273 will not serve Victoria Rd, Prehen Pk, New buildings, Magheramason, Bready and Ballymagorry. X3 will use Lifford so no stops missed.